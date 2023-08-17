Study finds ‘rare but real risk’ of tsunami threat to parts of Alaska’s largest city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Researchers have concluded there is a “rare but real risk” that an earthquake-produced tsunami could inundate parts of coastal Anchorage under certain conditions. Previously, researchers said the shallow waters of Upper Cook Inlet would work to diminish the power of a tsunami wave on Alaska’s largest city. But the Anchorage Daily News quoted an expert as saying that this assumption was not based on scientific modeling. The newspaper says a new report from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys is based on a first-time effort to model potential tsunami impacts based on various earthquake scenarios.

