Spanish parliament holds crucial vote that could pave way for another leftist government

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s newly elected Parliament meets on Thursday to choose the chamber’s speaker and presiding council in votes that could indicate the potential future color of the next government. Inconclusive national elections on July 23 left no party with an easy path to cobble together the support needed to form a government and with parties on the left and right of the spectrum delicately poised in the fight for power. Acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appears to have a slight edge over his conservative rivals. But a new election is a real possibility. Thursday’s vote could indicate whether Sánchez’s Socialists are making headway in building support among smaller parties.

By CIARÁN GILES and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

