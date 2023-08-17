South Korea’s spy agency says North Korea is preparing ICBM tests, spy satellite launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy service has told lawmakers that North Korea is preparing a variety of weapons tests, including long-range missiles, in response to upcoming major U.S.-South Korean military drills. A lawmaker says the National Intelligence Service made the assessment in a closed-door parliamentary briefing. He says the spy agency predicted that North Korea could also make a second attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit to mark its 75th anniversary next month. The agency said North Korea has been testing an engine for the rocket to be used for the satellite launch and has installed an additional antenna to receive satellite data.

