Sha’Carri is back, Shelly-Ann never left: Women’s 100 is the race to watch at track worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson stamped her name on the long, illustrious list of American sprint champions earlier this summer and also set the stakes for the year ahead of her and the rest of the fast pack of 100-meter runners she’s going against. She says “I’m not back. I’m better.” Whether that is good enough to win gold medals starting this week at world championships and again less than 12 months from now at the Paris Olympics comes down to whether she can finish in front of defending and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. The women take to the track Sunday with the men opening the meet with preliminary heats Saturday.

