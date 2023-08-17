Pakistan elections could be delayed as election body needs 4 months to draw new constituencies

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s election oversight body says parliamentary elections must be delayed because it needs four months to redraw constituencies to reflect the recently held census. The Election Commission of Pakistan says in a statement issued Thursday that it can’t complete that work before Dec. 14. That means the elections could be delayed until at least February. The development comes a week after President Arif Alvi dissolved parliament at the completion of its five-year term. Usually, that step starts a process to elect a new parliament within 90 days. Elections could be held later this year if the caretaker government decides to go ahead under the previous census. It has not yet commented on the electoral body’s announcement.

