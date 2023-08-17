Out-of-control wildfire scorches Spain’s Tenerife island, affecting thousands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Officals say an out-of control wildfire is burning through the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife and affected thousands of people. Canary Islands Regional President Fernando Clavijo said Thursday the blaze, which has scorched 2,600 hectares, or 6,400 acres, is one of the most complicated fires on the islands in years. More than 7,000 people have been affected, with some evacuated and others confined. He said some 250 firefighters and members of the Spanish army are tackling the blaze in the north of the island. Clavijo said the fire had a nearly 30-kilometer-long (19-mile) perimeter. The island’s main town, Santa Cruz, is 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the flames.

