One of Libya’s rival prime ministers warns militias against further clashes after 45 die

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers has warned that his government would not tolerate any further militia fighting, days after the year’s bloodiest bout of clashes rocked the capital, Tripoli, killing at least 45 people. Health authorities say that at least 45 people were killed in militia clashes in the capital that lasted from Monday to Tuesday evening. The tripoli-based prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, said Thursday that “coming near civilians” was forbidden and threatened to introduce “other measures” if the clashes flare up again. Since 2014, Libya has been divided between two rival administrations — one in Tripoli and one operating in Sirte — each supported by an array of well-armed militias and different foreign governments.

