Officials to discuss video evidence of Fargo shooting ambush

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officials plan to discuss video footage on Thursday related to the shooting ambush in Fargo last month that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded, an attack authorities say could have been much bigger. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski will hold a news conference to discuss surveillance and police body camera evidence related to the shooting, Wrigley’s office said Wednesday. Gunman Mohamad Barakat on July 14 shot and killed officer Jake Wallin as police were responding to a routine traffic crash. A fourth officer, Zach Robinson, shot and killed Barakat, who authorities have said appeared to have been planning a much larger attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.