Guatemalans to choose between political veteran, surprise outsider in presidential runoff

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalans will select a new president Sunday between former first lady Sandra Torres in her third bid for the presidency and Bernardo Arévalo, son of ex-President Juan José Arévalo. They have staked out ideologically divergent positions leaving Guatemalans with a clear choice between a continuation of a string of conservative administrations under which the country’s democratic institutions have deteriorated or a progressive that promises to rout the country’s rampant corruption. Torres has tried to stir fears among voters that the lesser-known Arévalo is a radical who would challenge Guatemala’s conservative social values.

