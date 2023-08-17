District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney in Tennessee has said his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the January beating death of Tyre Nichols. In a statement Thursday, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s office also said charges were reduced in about a dozen other cases involving the former Memphis police officers. Mulroy’s office said four cases were referred to the U.S. attorney’s office for allegations of excessive force. The moves follow a review by Mulroy’s office of about 100 cases shared among the officers. Mulroy says the dismissals came down to a lack of credibility from the five officers since the charges were filed.

