Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary has formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, and is expected to strengthen and move north towards the Baja California peninsula. Hilary had winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary was located about 470 miles (755 kilometers) south-southeast of the port city of Manzanillo, far from land. The storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) but it was expected to make a turn northward later in the week and strengthen into a hurricane before possibly brushing the northern part of the Baja peninsula near the U.S. border as a tropical storm.

