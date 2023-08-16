Sixth person dies from injuries suffered in Pennsylvania house explosion

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — The co-owner of a home that exploded in western Pennsylvania last weekend has died from injuries he suffered in the blast, which also killed his wife and four other people. Fifty-six-year-old Paul Oravitz died Wednesday in a Pittsburgh hospital, four days after the explosion in Plum. He had had severe burns over most of his body from the blast. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but officials have said Oravitz and his wife, Heather, were having issues with their hot water tank.

