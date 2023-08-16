Renata Scotto, soprano of uncommon intensity, dies at 89

Soprano Renata Scott has died at age 89, Scotto’s New York-based manager, Robert Lombardo, said she died Wednesday in her hometown of Savona, Italy. Scotto was a singer of uncommon intensity who became a successful director after her singing career. Scotto made 314 appearances at the Metropolitan Opera from her debut in Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly″ on Oct. 13, 1965, to her finale, also as Cio-Cio-San, on Jan. 18, 1987. She also directed during her final run, and that’s become her new profession.

