Police change account of fatal shooting by Philadelphia officer, saying driver was shot inside car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have changed their account of a fatal shooting by a Philadelphia officer during a traffic stop earlier this week. They are now acknowledging that the driver was shot inside the car rather than outside. And they have dropped an earlier assertion that the man “lunged at” police with a knife. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said video from the body cameras of both officers involved “made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened.” She acknowledged on Wednesday that such shifting accounts can cause “hurt and confusion” among family members and the community. Outlaw said investigations are underway.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.