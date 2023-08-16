Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — New York surgeons transplanted a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it’s worked normally. The experiment at NYU Langone Health announced Wednesday marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one. Researchers plan to track the organ’s performance for a second month. It’s another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives. More than 100,000 patients are on the nation’s transplant list and thousands die each year waiting.