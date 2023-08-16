A Muslim mob attacks churches in eastern Pakistan after accusing Christians of desecrating the Quran

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a Muslim mob has attacked a Christian area in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, burning a church, damaging two others and demolishing a man’s house after accusing him of desecrating Islam’s holy book. A local police chief says Wednesday’s attack happened in the district of Faisalabad, after some Muslims living nearby said a local Christian and his friend had torn out some pages of a Quran and written insulting remarks on others. The police chief says this angered Muslims who gathered at the location and went on a rampage, attacking multiple churches. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

By ASIM TANVEER AND MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

