Michigan State University plans to sell alcohol at four home football games

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday authorized the school to request liquor licenses to sell alcohol at four football games beginning with a Sept. 16 game against the University of Washington. Alcohol sales had previously been banned at public university sporting venues until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new law last month. Whitmer said she believes that lifting the ban will help “reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games.” If the liquor licenses are approved by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, the university also plans to sell alcohol at three other home games. The university hopes to sell alcohol at venues for other sports.

