Massachusetts trying to jump-start effort to replace Cape Cod bridges

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is hoping to jump-start the replacement of the two bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of the state. The goal is to focus first on federal dollars to replace the Sagamore Bridge before turning to the Bourne Bridge. The renewed effort comes as earlier attempts to win federal funds to replace the bridges have failed. Healey said the administration is committed to replacing both bridges, but it is taking a new approach by focusing initially on the Sagamore Bridge. Construction on both existing bridges began in 1933. Their narrower lanes no longer meet current highway standards.

