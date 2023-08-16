Libya deploys security forces across Tripoli after clashes between rival militias left 27 dead

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan security forces are patrolling the streets and have fanned out across Tripoli after clashes between rival militias killed at least 27 people in the country’s capital. The fighting was some of the most intense to shake Tripoli this year and in addition to the 27 deaths, over 100 people were wounded. That’s according to Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center. The clashes erupted late on Monday between militiamen from the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, and continued into Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, a tentative calm had returned to the city. It was unclear how many of the dead were militiamen or civilians.

