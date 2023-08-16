Indonesia’s leader says it can join leading economies by 2045 if it continues educational reforms

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president has urged a continuation of his educational reforms to turn Southeast Asia’s largest economy into one of the world’s biggest by its hundredth anniversary in 2045. President Joko Widodo said in his annual state of the nation speech a day before Indonesia celebrates its 78th year of independence that it has a great chance of joining the globe’s top five economies with a per capital income of $25,000. Its per capita income was $4,580 in 2022. Widodo said to achieve that goal will require a major reform of its education and vocational institutions. National elections are set for Feb. 14. Widodo, who has served two five-year terms, is not eligible to run again.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.