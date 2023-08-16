House Oversight Committee member asks chairman to refer Dan Snyder to the DOJ for investigation
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform is asking the Republican chair in charge to refer former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to the Department of Justice for lying under oath. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote a letter Wednesday to Kentucky Rep. James Comer urging him to send Snyder’s case to the DOJ to determine if Snyder should be prosecuted for making false statements in his deposition and obstructing a congressional investigation. Raskin pointed to the results of the NFL’s independent review that contradicted Snyder’s testimony. The league fined Snyder $60 million for sexual harassment and financial improprieties last month as part of his sale of the team.