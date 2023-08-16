Frank LaRose, GOP Senate candidate in Ohio, fires a top staffer for tweets critical of Donald Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The most prominent Republican in the race to unseat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown next year has fired a top aide after social media posts surfaced in which the staffer criticized Donald Trump. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office confirmed press secretary Rob Nichols’ departure Wednesday. Nichols declined comment. He had held a similar position with then-Republican Gov. John Kasich, a vocal Trump detractor. The dismissal comes as a Senate race heats up in which Trump’s backing could again be pivotal. LaRose faces state Sen. Matt Dolan and Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno for the Republican nomination.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.