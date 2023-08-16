Dutch journalist leaves Russia after her visa was not renewed

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Dutch journalist Eva Hartog says Russian authorities refused to renew the visa and gave her six days to leave the country after 10 years of living and reporting in Russia. Her effective expulsion is one of several in recent years and comes amid a monthslong crackdown that the Kremlin has unleashed on independent journalists, critical news outlets, opposition activists and human rights groups. Hartog, a Dutch national, has in recent years been writing for the Dutch news magazine De Groene Amsterdammer and for POLITICO Europe. POLITICO says she has left Russia. Russia’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

