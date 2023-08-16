Dozens of Senegalese migrants are dead or missing after their boat is rescued with 38 survivors

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Dozens of people are dead or missing following an attempt to migrate from Senegal by sea. A boat believed to have departed Senegal with more than 100 migrants in early July has been rescued with 38 survivors and several dead on board near the Atlantic island nation of Cabo Verde. Senegal’s foreign affairs ministry said the boat was rescued Tuesday by Cabo Verde’s coast guard. Authorities did not confirm how many migrants died. The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders said the vessel was a large fishing boat that had left Senegal on July 10. Cabo Verde lies on a treacherous migration route to Spain that kills thousands every year.

