Dominican firefighters find more bodies as they fight blaze from this week’s explosion; 13 killed

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Firefighters struggling to extinguish a blaze caused by a deadly explosion near the Dominican Republic’s capital this week have found two more bodies, bringing the death toll to 13. The number of victims is expected to increase since responders have not been able to fully access the building where the explosion occurred Monday at a bakery in the city of San Cristobal. An additional 10 people remain missing as anguished friends and family pace outside hospitals and morgues in anger and frustration. Jaissy Capellán with the Emergency Operations Center told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the two bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight.

