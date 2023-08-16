Czechs ratify defense treaty with US that makes it easier to deploy US troops in Czech territory

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s signature on Wednesday was the final step in the ratification process of the Defense Cooperation Agreement, which had been endorsed by both houses of Parliament in July and by President Petr Pavel on Aug 1. The document sets a legal framework for possible deployment of U.S. troops in the country at a time of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Any deployment of U.S. forces would still need approval by the Czech government and Parliament.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.