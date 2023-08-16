British Museum says staff member dismissed after items were found to be missing, stolen or damaged

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum said Wednesday that a member of its staff has been dismissed after items were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

The museum said it has also ordered an independent review of security and ordered the kickstart of a “vigorous program to recover the missing items.” The items include gold jewelry and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century.

“Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said George Osborne, chair of the British Museum.

This incident only reinforces the case for the reimagination of the Museum we have embarked upon,” Osborne added.

The museum said legal action would be taken against the individual and that the matter was under investigation by the London police.