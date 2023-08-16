Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock School District says it will continue offering an Advanced Placement course on African American studies that Arkansas education officials have said won’t count toward a student’s graduation credit. The district on Wednesday announced the decision days after the Arkansas Department of Education said the course would not count for state credit. Education officials have said the course couldn’t be a part of the state’s AP course offerings because it’s still a pilot program. Little Rock Central High School is one of six schools in the state that was slated to teach the course. The course will still count toward a student’s grade point average.

