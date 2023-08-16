Skip to Content
An Israeli raid on Jenin, a West Bank militant stronghold, kills 1, Palestinians say

By TIA GOLDENBERG and WAFAA SHURAFA
Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a raid on a militant stronghold in the northern occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest violence in a city that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in the current round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting. It was not immediately clear if the man was affiliated with a militant group. The Hamas militant group said its fighters engaged in a gun battle with Israeli troops in Jenin and lobbed explosives at the forces. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. The ongoing violence in the West Bank has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades.

