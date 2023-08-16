A marijuana legalization question will be on Ohio’s fall ballot after lawmakers failed to act on it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposal legalizing recreational adult use of marijuana in Ohio has made the November ballot. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose determined Wednesday that the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol has submitted enough signatures to proceed this fall after state lawmakers failed to act on the issue. The ballot measure would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. A 10% tax would support administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs. Approval would make Ohio the 24th state to legalize marijuana for adult use.

