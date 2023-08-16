5 French tourists and 1 Swiss arrested for the gang rape of a young British woman in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Civil Guard police have arrested five French tourists and one Swiss for allegedly gang-raping an 18-year-old British woman on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The Civil Guard press office on the island said Wednesday that the six men, all in their 20s, have been jailed while investigations continue. The alleged rape occurred in a hotel room in Magaluf, a very popular party destination for young tourists. This is the second alleged gang rape of a tourist in Mallorca in recent weeks. In July, Spanish police arrested six young German men for allegedly raping an 18-year-old German woman in a hotel on the island.

