Opera Philadelphia head to retire, and postpone 2023-24 production to save money

NEW YORK (AP) — Opera Philadelphia is postponing a show to save money, and gearing up for a change in leadership. David Devan will retire next spring following 13 years as general director. Devan, who recently turned 60, says the organization shouldn’t have “a bunch of 60-, 70-year-olds figuring out the future.” “The Anonymous Lover” has been postponed to 2024-25. In addition, music director Corrado Rovaris was given a three-year contract extension through 2026-27. Opera Philadelphia made the announcements ahead of its 2023-24 opening night on Sept. 21, the pandemic-delayed world premiere of Rene Orth’s “10 Days in a Madhouse.”

