New Zealand jury finds mom guilty of killing her 3 young daughters in a case that shocked the nation

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her three young daughters in a case that shocked the nation. Lauren Dickason, 42, had earlier admitted killing her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their 6-year-old sister Lianè, at their home in the town of Timaru nearly two years ago. But she had pleaded not guilty to murder, arguing she was mentally disturbed at the time of the killings and didn’t know that what she was doing was wrong. Prosecutors, however, pointed to Dickason’s disturbing phone messages and online history in the weeks before the killings, including Google searches for lethal drug doses for children and “most effective overdose in kids.”

