Magoo, ‘Up Jumps da Boogie’ rapper and Timbaland collaborator, dies at 50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rapper Magoo, known for his work as one-half of the hip-hop duo Timbaland & Magoo and the hit song “Up Jumps da Boogie” featuring Aaliyah and Missy Elliott, has died at 50. Magoo, who was pioneer of the ’90 and early 2000s Virginia rap scene, died over the weekend in Williamsburg, Va.. Born Melvin Barcliff, Magoo fell in love with hip-hop early on. Growing up in southern Virginia — a region he and his collaborators would soon put on the hip-hop map — Magoo found kinship in like-minded teenagers, such as Timothy Mosley (Timbaland) and later, other musical contemporaries including Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott.

