Indiana revokes licenses of funeral home and director after decomposing bodies and cremains found

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The licenses of a southern Indiana funeral home and its director have been revoked following an investigation that found 31 decomposing bodies and 17 cremains stored at the facility. Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the action Tuesday against Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville and its owner, Randy Lankford. The investigation started in July 2022 after a coroner’s office reported a strong odor emanating from the building. The unrefrigerated bodies were found in various states of decomposition. Lankford pleaded guilty in May to more than 40 counts of felony theft. He was charged with theft for failing to complete the funeral services for which he was paid.

