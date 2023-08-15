Guatemala’s veterans about face to support Sandra Torres for president
By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s largest military veteran organization endorsed presidential candidate Sandra Torres Tuesday. Veterans had battled her during her first two bids for the presidency. But her progressive opponent’s surprise place in the runoff has shaken the country’s politics. Torres and her hosts at the Guatemalan Military Veterans Association painted her opponent Bernardo Arévalo as a threat to the country’s democracy and families. Torres said, “Today more than ever Guatemala is in danger.” Retired Col. Edwin González says the association represents some 380,000 veterans across Guatemala. He said, “We’re talking about an important electoral force.”