Georgia clerk says ‘mishap’ caused erroneous release of list of Trump charges

The clerk of the Fulton County, Georgia, court system has acknowledged accidently releasing what appeared to be a list of criminal charges against Donald Trump before he was actually indicted. In a statement released Tuesday, the clerk’s office also sought to deflect blame amid mounting criticism from Republicans who have seized on the blunder to characterize the case as rigged. The statement comes on the heels of confusing comments from the clerk and her office that has fueled speculation about the document published by Reuters Monday afternoon hours before the indictment was handed down charging Trump and 18 allies over efforts to subvert his 2020 election loss.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.