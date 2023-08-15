Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker

DENVER (AP) — Investigators say a Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought was armed with a knife when he lunged at her, but he was holding only a black marker. It happened as two officers responded to a report of domestic violence on Aug. 5. Video from an officer’s body camera released by police shows the first officer using a stun gun on 36-year-old Brandon Cole, who then raises the marker and rushes toward the second officer. That officer then shot him twice as he closed in on her. Denver’s police chief called the shooting “a tremendous tragedy.” The district attorney is investigating.

