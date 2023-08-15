Deal over Florida’s redistricting plan could lead to restoration of Black-dominant district

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voting rights groups have agreed to narrow their lawsuit against state officials over a Florida redistricting plan championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. They’re focusing the lawsuit on a single congressional seat that was redrawn and diminished Black voting power in north Florida. The agreement reached late last week opens the possibility that the seat will be restored to a district dominated by Black voters. Court filings say that all depends on how a state judge rules and whether the judge’s decision survives rounds of appeals all the way to the Florida Supreme Court. A separate lawsuit over Florida’s congressional maps is pending in federal court.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

