As people fled the fires, pets did too. Some emerged with marks of escape, but many remain lost

PUUNENE, Hawaii (AP) — Pets and people are recovering this week after fleeing Maui wildfires that claimed over 90 lives and decimated a historic town. Many did not make it out of the smoke and flames alive, and the ones that did emerged with marks of their escape. The Maui Humane Society estimates 3,000 animals from Lahaina are lost or missing. The organization is trying to reunite pets with their owners and treat injured animals. One dog whimpering through a plastic medical cone had heavy bandages wrapped tightly from paw to hips. A spokesperson says humane society officials have seen chickens, love birds, guinea pigs, rabbits, dogs, cats and even a pig since the fire.

By ED KOMENDA and HAVEN DALEY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.