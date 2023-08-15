Alex Murdaugh’s friend gets almost 4 years in prison for helping steal from his dead maid’s family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A longtime friend of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for scheming to steal millions of dollars in insurance settlements from the sons of his dead housekeeper. Cory Fleming admitted he knew Murdaugh was going to steal from the family of Gloria Satterfield. But he said he thought it might be $100,000, not the entire $4 million-plus award in the housekeeper’s death. A federal judge sentenced Fleming to 46 months in prison Tuesday and he began serving his time immediately. Murdaugh is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2019 shootings of his wife and son.

