A river ferry split in two and sank in Congo, and at least 18 people drowned

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Rescuers are searching for survivors after a riverboat carrying more than 300 passengers split in two and sank. The acting police chief in Mai-Ndombe province’s Oshwe territory said at least 18 people drowned in the disaster on Tuesday, and many others are missing. He says the majority of passengers were local government officials traveling between work and home in a western province where most people travel by water because there are few roads. Shipwrecks are common in the area because riverboats are often worn down and over-capacity.

