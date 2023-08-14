Texas woman who helped hide US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s body sentenced to 30 years in prison

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Texas woman to 30 years in prison for helping to dispose of the body of a U.S. soldier. The 2020 killing led to changes in how women in the military can report sexual abuse. Cecily Aguilar is the only suspect arrested in the death of Vanessa Guillén, who was killed at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Aguilar pleaded guilty in November to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. Federal and state officials say Aguilar aided her 20-year-old boyfriend Army Spc. Aaron Robinson in dismembering and disposing of Guillén’s body near the base.

