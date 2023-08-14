Ro CEO charts growth past sexual health roots to obesity and beyond
By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer
Ro, the care provider formerly known as Roman, has launched a “body program.” It’s a subscription service that aims to guide customers through weight loss with help from doctors, nurses and the latest obesity treatments. CEO Zach Greitano says the subscription model for care gives patients a rare form of clarity in health care pricing. He says taking on obesity could open windows for his company into other corners of medicine. Ro built its name online by offering discreet help for problems like erectile dysfunction or hair loss. It also offers subscription services to help people grow longer eyelashes or curb excessive sweating.