Rights group urges rapid international intervention to end spiraling gang violence in Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A human rights group has urged the international community to intervene quickly to end spiraling violence by gangs in Haiti. The call by Human Rights Watch comes as Haiti awaits a response from the U.N. Security Council to its request in October for the immediate deployment of an international armed force to fight the surge in violence. The U.S. said earlier this month that it would introduce a U.N. Security Council resolution authorizing Kenya to lead a multinational police force to fight gangs in Haiti. However, no timetable for the resolution was given.

