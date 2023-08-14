Poland’s government wants to ask voters loaded questions on border security as part of election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support or want dismantled a recently-built border wall to prevent massive unauthorized migration from Belarus. The loaded question is one of four the right-wing ruling party wants to ask in a ballot question alongside the Oct. 15 parliamentary elections. The party is intent on winning an unprecedented third term in the elections. The referendum questions are focused on security and social issues and are seen as a campaign element intended to discredit the opposition and rally voters around the current government’s policy. The lawmakers are to decide this week whether the referendum will be held. Critics note the referendum in not obligatory and suggest voters ignore it.

