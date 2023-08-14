Pakistan’s caretaker premier is to be sworn in as people celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is to be sworn in as Pakistan’s prime minister to head a caretaker national government that will oversee parliamentary elections. The vote has to be held in the next 90 days under the constitution. The latest development comes a day after Kakar quit as the head of his small Baluchistan Awami Party and quit as a senator after being named by outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raza Riaz to oversee the vote and run the day-to-day affairs of the government until people elect a new government. Monday is also Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.

