NYC outdoor dining sheds were a celebrated pandemic-era innovation. Now, there’s a new set of rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Outdoor dining was a rare part of the pandemic that many people actually liked. Streetside dining sheds and other structures have popped up on New York City streets. As New York City has moved out from under its pandemic-era regulations, how to handle the new landscape of outdoor dining structures has been a growing question. While many residents and tourists enjoy the option, others say the need for the structures is over. The New York City Council earlier this month passed legislation that would create a system for businesses to set up outdoor structures on city streets from April through November and remove them in the winter months.

