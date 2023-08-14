Mother expected to plead guilty after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia is expected to plead guilty after her son used her gun in the classroom shooting. Deja Taylor was charged in April with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing of a firearm. A plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in the city of Newport News. The January shooting shocked the nation and roiled the shipbuilding city near the Chesapeake Bay. Police said the boy intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has endured multiple surgeries.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.