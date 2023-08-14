Latvia leader to step down this week after coalition partners oppose government reshuffle

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia’s center-right prime minister, Krisjanis Karins, says he will step down later this week after the two other members of his three-party governing coalition refused a reshuffle. He reportedly will try to form a new government coalition but will not be its leader. Karins said Monday that the two other coalition partners were “blocking work for welfare and economic growth.” The Baltic News Service says Karins had planned to stay on as prime minister after announcing a new round of coalition talks, but the two partners said it was against the constitution. The three parties together have 54 seats in Latvia’s 100-seat parliament.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.